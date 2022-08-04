NYS DMV offers online process to update gender marker on driver license or ID

Those with existing New York State driver license, learner permit, or non-driver-ID can go online to the DMV website to change their gender marker.

ALBANY, N.Y. — There's a new online process to allow New Yorkers to choose "X" as a gender marker on their driver license or ID without having to make an appointment to visit a Department of Motor Vehicles location.

The announcement was made by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday.

"I am excited to announce this historic change that represents another victory in our fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community," Governor Hochul said. "In New York, we are taking action to help ensure every person feels welcomed, represented, and free to live their truth, regardless of their gender identity or expression. My administration continues to be committed to this dream by giving New Yorkers the freedom to carry an identity document that represents their true self, ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging."

Those with existing New York State driver license, learner permit, or non-driver-ID can go online to the DMV website to change their gender marker to "X", "M" or "F" to get their identify documents to represent who they are.

"We are thrilled that our customers now can go online to privately and simply amend their license or ID to reflect who they are without fear of judgment. One small letter can have a monumental impact on a person's life and it is our privilege to give non-binary New Yorkers that opportunity," said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder