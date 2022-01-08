Department of Motor Vehicles civil service exam now open online

The exam is being offered online for the first time, and must be taken by candidates interested in working for the DMV.

NEW YORK — For the first time ever, interested applicants will be able to take the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) civil service exam online. The exam period is now open for Motor Vehicle Representatives.

People interested in applying for a Motor Vehicle Representatives must take the exam, which will be available until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31.

"The Department of Civil Service is pleased to offer the Motor Vehicle Representative exam in an online format for the first time ever. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to work directly with the public to start their career with the Department of Motor Vehicles and join the New York State workforce. Working for New York State not only offers the chance to serve the greater public, but also provides the opportunity to work with dedicated public servants, in addition to the great health benefits and compensation packages. I encourage all interested to take this online exam today," Department of Civil Service Commissioner Timothy R. Hogues said.

Eligible candidates must also have a high school diploma or equivalency and one year of customer service experience or 30 credit hours of college level courses.

The exam will require candidates to provide information about training in a questionnaire.

The exam is also used to hire representatives with proficiency in other languages. An additional exam in the other languages is required at the time of hire to assess proficiency.

The DMV anticipates about 500 positions for Motor Vehicle Representatives over the next year. The starting salary for most representatives is $37,507.