NY holding license plate redesign contest to commemorate 30 years of responding to domestic violence in the state

NEW YORK — New York State is soon going to be offering a new custom license plate and lawmakers want your help to pick a design. The new license plate is being put out to recognize the 30th anniversary of the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence.

There are three designs for you to choose from. And according to the state, the designs were created to "reflect the strength and resilience of survivors and the commitment New York State makes to support them."

"We are proud to offer New Yorkers this opportunity to select a new license plate that will strengthen our message to end domestic violence and that will offer support to survivors. A portion of the proceeds goes directly to support domestic violence awareness initiatives," said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

The winning design will be announced in October, and can be ordered from the DMV website or from your local DMV location.

"In New York, there is no place for violence, and that undoubtedly includes mental, physical, and emotional domestic violence," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Survivors are the strongest among us, and as we celebrate OPDV's anniversary we remember how far we've come and the work still to be done in eradicating this abhorrent violence.

"My administration will never stop advocating for victims of violence and I encourage New Yorkers to show their support by voting for their favorite commemorative plate."