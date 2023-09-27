Governor Hochul extends protection against human trafficking

Extended protection against human trafficking in New York State was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — With 249 New York State confirmed trafficked persons in 2022, Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to keep decreasing those numbers has been recognized and put into effect.

The legislative package includes changes such as the extension of the Interagency Task Force on human trafficking to four years. This will help to continue ensuring the protection of human trafficking survivors and bringing awareness of domestic violence.

The 2024 budget awarded to human trafficking victim service providers is now up to $2.3 million. Services provided from the contractors follow resources such as the maintaining of service areas and the addition of information being provided in lactation rooms about services available to to human trafficking victims.

“I am proud to sign this legislation to protect the thousands of individuals who fall victim to human trafficking, and I want thank my partners in the legislature for their work in getting these bills through to the finish line,” Governor Hochul said in a statement.

