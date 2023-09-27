Confident Girl Mentoring Program looking for donations

The group's mission is to end period poverty, and the stigma that women's hygiene products can't be affordable for all.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Confident Girl Mentoring Program is looking for the community's help by collecting hygiene supplies. The group is hoping to collect 5,000 products and $25,000 by the end of October.

The group's mission is to end period poverty, and the stigma that women's hygiene products can't be affordable for all.

The collections will help Confident Girl continue to work in providing menstrual hygiene education and products to girls and young women in local schools, organizations, and more that serve low income and homeless communities.

The group on Oct. 14 will be holding a Period Action donation day drive with their affiliate chapter Period, Inc.

People can donate both online, and by mail. Online donations can be made here and all mail-in donations can be sent to this address: Confident Girl Mentoring, PO Box 441, Buffalo, NY 14225.

Their wish list includes new unused things such as menstrual cups, cosmetic bags, feminine wipes, cleansing cloths, pads, tampons, and body wash.

Confident Girl Mentoring’s Menstrual Health Equity Priject was featured on @periodmovement. Help us end period poverty. Visit our website www.cgmpinc.org to make a charitable contribution. Posted by Confident Girl Mentoring Program, Inc. on Monday, March 6, 2023

Those who would like to learn more or about other ways to assist can visit www.cgmpinc.org or call (716)-241-8114.