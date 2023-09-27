Child and Family Services hosting a fashion show with a twist

Child and Family Services will host their 12th annual fashion show on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Child and Family Services is kicking off the start to Domestic Violence Awareness Month by hosting their 12th annual fashion show with a twist on Thursday. The show has sold out of tickets, and is hoping to bring awareness to the community in a fun fashionable way.

The event proceeds will benefit Erie County's only licensed domestic violence shelter, Haven House. The event's hope is to raise awareness for the Child and Family Services program that helps Western New Yorkers break the cycle of domestic violence.

The fashion show will be held at Samuel's Grande Manor in Williamsville from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Those who attend the event will be able to participate in basket raffles, shop local vendors and a sit-down dinner. Those who attend can even experience strutting the runway in their outfits as well.

Join us for our annual fundraiser, Fashion Show with a Twist, in support of domestic violence victims. Held on... Posted by Child and Family Services on Thursday, September 21, 2023

To learn more visit cfsbny.org