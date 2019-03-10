BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a lot of concern over the summer about algae blooms in water that can be deadly to pets.

The state is now getting a new program to get rid of them.

The governor announced a pilot project that's going to try a new method of removing the blooms in a lake on Long Island.

It's called the Mobile Harvester System, and if it works, the governor says it will expand statewide to places such as Chautauqua Lake, where we see the blooms pretty frequently.

