BUFFALO, N.Y. — There have been multiple reports in several southern states of dogs dying after swimming in water filled with blue-green algae.

Does this type of algae appear in Western New York?

The short answer: Yes, but not everywhere.

"You won't see it in the Niagara River," Elizabeth Robbe from the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper said. "The current is moving too fast. The bacteria really flourishes in low-flowing water when there are several days of hot sun. That's why we see them more in inland lakes and slow-flowing streams."

Toxic algae blooms were reported in Chautauqua Lake this year and in Hyde Park Lake in Niagara Falls in 2018.

If you see anything suspicious, you can report it on the State DEC website, where you can also find a map to see where other blooms were found.

If you or your dog come in contact with this type of algae, rinse yourself off immediately. You should also seek medical attention if you experience nausea, trouble breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, or skin, eye, or throat irritations.

If there's something you'd like us to verify, send us an email to verify@wgrz.com.

RELATED: Blue-green algae: Where to look for it in Western New York

RELATED: Algae blooms force two Chautauqua Lake beaches to close

RELATED: Chautauqua Lake weed management agreement: Will there be support?