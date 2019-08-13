Dog owners around the country have been sharing warnings about blue-green algae blooms after several cases of dogs dying after swimming in areas where it's present.

Our partners in San Antonio spoke with a veterinarian about what people should be on the lookout for, and those blooms are present here in Western New York, including in Chautauqua Lake.

You can find that and other blooms using the map that the state Department of Environmental Conservation has posted online. It lists suspected and confirmed blooms as well as when they were reported, and you can use it to report a bloom if you suspect you've seen one.

