NY offering $100M in rent supplements to help individuals, families

$100 million will be available in rental assistance to help those in the shelter system find permanent housing and to help low-income New Yorkers pay their rent.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Ahead of the holidays, New York State is offering rental assistance to individuals and families who are homeless, as well as those who may lose their housing.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, $100 million will be available in rental assistance to help those in the shelter system find permanent housing and to help low-income New Yorkers pay their rent. Funding will be provided to those in need across New York State through the state's Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), the New York State Rental Supplement Program.

Of the money available, nearly $68 million will go toward people in New York City, and $32 million will be distributed through other counties in the state. In order for New Yorkers to receive these payments, each county must first opt into the program and submit a plan on how they intend to distribute the money.

"Everyone deserves the dignity of a roof over their head, yet the pandemic has inflamed housing insecurity and made it difficult for many New Yorkers to pay their rent," Hochul said. "With far too many pushed to the brink of homelessness, this assistance, the first of its kind in many counties outside New York City, will provide a stop gap measure to keep struggling renters in their homes, while helping those in the shelter system secure permanent housing."

To qualify for rent supplement, households must earn less than 50 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). The state notes that initial priority will be given to those who earn 30 percent of the AMI or less.

In addition, the governor's office says half of the supplements will be designated for those who are currently experiencing homelessness.