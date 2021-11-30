City of Buffalo relaunches 'Stand Up Buffalo' rent assistance program

The program, which was first launched in February 2021, was restarted by the city after the state's rental assistance program was temporarily shutdown.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has relaunched a program to help families in need with their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday that the city, along with the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) relaunched the 'STAND-UP Buffalo rental assistance program' on November 29.

The program, which was first launched in February 2021, was restarted by the city after the state's Emergency Rental Assistance Program was temporarily shutdown due to lack of funds.

“No family should have to begin the holiday season in danger of being evicted. My Administration is committed to using every resource available to help those who are still struggling to pay their rent and have been counting on assistance from the state program,” Mayor Brown said in a released statement. “We’ve re-launched STAND-UP Buffalo to help bridge the gap.”

The city's program will provide at least an additional $2 million dollars to qualifying residents who owe six months or less in unpaid rent.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said earlier this month, the state is requesting $1 billion in additional rent assistance from the federal government.