New Yorkers urged to apply for home heating, utility assistance

A new digital media campaign is designed to raise awareness of the various state programs available to help those who need help paying for heat and other utilities.

ALBANY, N.Y. — As many continue to struggle financially under the weight of the on-going COVID pandemic, New York State wants people to know there is help to be had.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new digital campaign intended to raise awareness of the various state programs available to assist those who need help paying heating and utility expenses.

"Rising heating and utility costs in the winter months can be enough to break the bank for many New Yorkers already struggling to make ends meet," Governor Hochul said.

"This new campaign will highlight the multitude of programs and resources available to those in need, from direct financial assistance to free weatherization workshops offered to low-income homeowners and renters. Connecting people to these programs is critical to ensuring that people can heat their homes in the freezing months ahead."

With prices expected to spike this season, the campaign will include tips on how to deal with higher-than-average home heating costs.

Eligible homeowners and renters can apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which provides aid depending on income, household size and how the home is heated. Applications are also accepted in-person at local departments of social services or by phone, with funding given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Starting January 3, HEAP will also provide a one-time emergency benefit to eligible households facing a heating emergency.