New York State suspending use of facial recognition technology in schools

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Tuesday suspending the use of facial recognition technology, as well as other kinds of biometric technology in schools.

Under this legislation, New York State will direct a study of whether this type of technology is appropriate in a schools and will issue recommendations based on the study's findings.

The new legislation effectively places a moratorium on schools from purchasing and/or using this technology until at least July 1, 2022 or when the study is completed and schools are given authorized use. If found appropriate to use in schools, the study will also provide restrictions and guidelines on proper use.

This applies to both public and private schools.

"Facial recognition technology could provide a host of benefits to New Yorkers, but its use brings up serious and legitimate privacy concerns that we have to examine, especially in schools," Governor Cuomo said.

"This legislation requires state education policymakers to take a step back, consult with experts and address privacy issues before determining whether any kind of biometric identifying technology can be brought into New York's schools. The safety and security of our children is vital to every parent, and whether to use this technology is not a decision to be made lightly," Cuomo added.

The governor's office says the New York State Office of Information Technology will work with the New York State Education Department, seeking feedback from parents and teachers, as well as experts in school safety, security, data and student privacy issues.