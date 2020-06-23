New York Civil Liberties Union files lawsuit over Lockport facial recognition system

The lawsuit aims to have the New York State Education Department's approval of the facial recognition system revoked, and have Lockport deactivate the system.

NEW YORK — The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) filed a lawsuit on Monday against the New York State Education Department (NYSED) for approving facial recognition technology to be used at the Lockport City Schools last year.

The NYCLU says the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Lockport parents, Jim Shultz and Renee Cheatham, saying the facial recognition technology system is in violation of student data protection laws. The lawsuit aims to have NYSED's approval of the facial recognition system revoked and have Lockport deactivate the system.

“NYSED’s approval of this technology demonstrated a dangerous lack of oversight and an alarming misunderstanding of the way it analyzes student data,” said Stefanie Coyle, deputy director of the Education Policy Center at the NYCLU. “It’s NYSED’s responsibility to protect students and provide expert-level oversight statewide, and it abdicated that responsibility with this decision. Facial recognition surveillance is intrusive, biased, and inaccurate, and it has no place in schools.”

The facial recognition system engages in the real-time collection, analysis, and retention of biometric information from every student at Lockport schools. The NYCLU says, "The collection and analysis of sensitive student data should require the District to comply with provisions of New York’s Education Law that afford a high level of security to personally identifiable information."

“The Lockport facial recognition surveillance system was the product of a Board of Education falling for the sweet talk of a salesman who misrepresented himself as an independent security expert,” said Shultz. “Neither the school district or state education officials gave a thought to the radical impact this would have on student privacy.”