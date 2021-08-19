New York State Fair butter sculpture unveiled

The theme of this year's dairy delight is 'Back to School, Sports and Play. You're Gonna Need Milk for That.'

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Ahead of the big opening day Friday, the New York State Fair butter sculpture was revealed to the public Thursday.

This is the American Dairy Association North East's 53rd annual unveiling.

The sculpture contains a whopping 800 pounds of butter. It was carved over 12 days by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton. It will be on display for the duration of the fair.