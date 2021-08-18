JAMS Funk Fest returns to the Great New York State Fair with Rick James' backup band headlining

JAMS Funk Fest headliners include a pair of creations from the King of Funk Punk, Buffalo native Rick James, who died in 2004.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse JAMS Funk Fest returns to the Great New York State Fair on Saturday, September 4.

According to the news release, headliners include a pair of creations from the King of Funk Punk, Buffalo native Rick James, who died in 2004.

The JAMS Funk Fest lineup begins on the Chevy Court stage at noon. All performances are free with admission to the Fair.

The Original Stone City Band, James’ exclusive recording and touring band, takes to the Chevy Court stage at 8 p.m.

They produced hits such as “Super Freak,” “You and I,” and “Bustin’ Out.”

The women who backed Rick James in the recording studio as vocalists formed the Mary Jane Girls. They perform with Val Young at 6:30 p.m. Fans can sing along with “In My House,” “All Night Long,” and “Walk Like a Man.”

Chevrolet sponsors all concerts in the Chevrolet Music Festival.

The full schedule for Syracuse JAMS Funk Fest 2k21 is below:

12 p.m. - DJ Zulu

12:30 p.m. - Unstoppable Forces of Syracuse (Dancers)

1 p.m - The Meditations

2 p.m. - Sam Wynn

3:30 p.m. - Darryl Brooks

5 p.m. - The Ronnie Leigh Septet

6:30 p.m. - Mary Jane Girls with Val Young

8 p.m. - Original Stone City Band

Throughout the Fair, visitors will also find full schedules of R&B, soul, jazz, and blues performances at the Van Robinson Pan-African Village and the Latino Village.

“We’ve worked hard to bring a broad range of music to the Fair and represent the many different cultures and traditions that make New York State so great. We’re proud that this year, our stages present the most diverse lineup in our history,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.