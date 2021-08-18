Hochul: 'I believe that we'll need mask mandates for children to go back to schools'

The lieutenant governor says the New York State Department of Health currently has the authority to implement mask mandates.

QUEENS, N.Y. — While touring a public school in New York City Wednesday morning, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the topic of mask mandates.

The lieutenant governor says the New York State Department of Health currently has the authority to implement mask mandates; however, Hochul says she plans on assessing whether or not they're needed once she becomes governor next week. Hochul went on to say that she believes mask mandates will be needed in order for children to return to schools in the fall.

Hochul will officially become governor at 11:59 PM August 23.

"I believe that we'll need mask mandates for children to go back to schools. And that'll have be universal - it will be statewide," Hochul said.

Hochul says local school boards and superintendents are looking to the state for this guidance. She added that there wouldn't be a specific time when the mask mandates are lifted across the state, instead it would be determined by infection rates.