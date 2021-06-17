New York State Capitol building will be open to public on Friday

The building will be open for the first time in 460 days. The announcement comes one week after state lawmakers wrapped up the legislative session.

ALBANY, N.Y. — For the first time in 460 days, on Friday, the New York State Capitol building will be open to the public.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Thursday, a week after state lawmakers wrapped up the legislative session.

Several people told 2 On Your Side over the last year that not being able to get in and speak directly to lawmakers made it much harder to make their voices heard.

"New Yorkers have worked hard against the COVID virus and as a result, landmarks and attractions across the state are reopening to visitors. We are thrilled to welcome New Yorkers and guests from afar back to our beautiful State Capitol and the amazing Empire State Plaza," Governor Cuomo said in a statement Thursday.