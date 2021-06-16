Buffalo Marathon to run normal race with spectators now that COVID restrictions have been lifted

The race will now include a single start and spectators will also be allowed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following Tuesday's announcement from NY Governor Andrew Cuomo that most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the Buffalo Marathon announced they will be returning to a normal race.

The race will now include a single start and spectators will also be allowed.

"Now with 10 days until the start of the Buffalo Marathon weekend we are proud to be the first large race in NY to return to racing under normal conditions," organizers of the race said in a released statement.

This year, there are about 3,000 runners expected to participate. That is down from their usual 8,000+.