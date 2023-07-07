Jumpstart program introduced for summer youth programs in New York State

The New York State Department of Labor encourages a career jumpstart for summer youth programs statewide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Statewide summer youth programs are being encouraged to incorporate the Department of Labors Career Jumpstart! into their curriculums this summer.

The program is designed to help prepare young adults for success after high school by exploring different career paths, and plans for a successful future.

The Department of Labor believes that having programs such as this will help young New Yorkers make better informed career choices, self-sufficient lifestyles, and create a skilled workforce for our robust economy.

“Young New Yorkers will be the inheritors of our economic future,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “These career development modules and activities can inspire students to start exploring careers and set young New Yorkers up for a successful future in our workforce.”

Activities in the program are referred to as career development modules that take 30 to 60 minutes, and can help with a range of things such as how to get hired, essential skills, community conversations, online branding, and more.

Those interested in integrating the modules and activities in their youth and young adult programs can complete this online form to download the toolkit.