This month's Porter Cup will combine men's and women's events for the first time

For the first time in its 64-year history, the Porter Cup will include both men and women in the tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The annual Porter Cup at the Niagara Falls Country Club was first played in 1959 and is surely nothing new to the Western New York community.

However, tournament director Marty Shimmel said that for the first time in its 64-year history, the Porter Cup will now be including both men and women in this year's tournament.

"We're pretty excited," he said. "This is the first year here that we're going to have a combined men's and women's field. It seems to be the trend in college golf, and we're picking up on that trend, and I think it's going to cause a good deal of excitement for the Western New York golf community."

The history behind the tournament and course itself has included a lot of local guys and bigger names of some players still on the PGA Tour, such as Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, and many more through the years.