New York Beer Project's 'Mardi Gras Bash' helping local animal rescues

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — New York Beer Project is helping feed pets in need with its sixth annual Mardi Gras Bash this weekend.

The party is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. at New York Beer Project's Lockport location. Instead of a traditional cover charge, New York Beer Project is asking those who plan on attending the party to bring pet food for cats and dogs in need.

Pet food donations will go towards Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue and Forgotten Felines of WNY.

For anyone who would like to donate early, pallets have already been set out to safely store the pet food.

For more information about the New York Beer Project's Mardi Gras Bash, click here.

For more information about Forgotten Felines of WNY, click here.