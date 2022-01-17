x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pets

#BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals

On what would've been the legendary star's 100th birthday, people are being asked to donate to their favorite animal charity in her name.
Credit: AP
A man walks a dog past a new mural of the late actress Betty White by artist Corie Mattie, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mattie added a QR code to the mural so people walking by can donate to the local shelter Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue in honor of White, an animal welfare advocate. White died Dec. 31, 2021, at age 99. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The late Betty White was a tireless advocate for animals for her entire life, from caring for homeless animals as a child to launching her own weekly TV show “The Pet Set” dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets. 

White died on December 31, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Her biggest contribution, though, may be yet to come, as fans get set to donate to animal welfare charities and local shelters on Jan. 17 as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. 

And animal welfare nonprofits are already gearing up to make the most of the viral tribute to the star of “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland” on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Here are just a few animal rescues in Western New York that you can donate to. 

White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary

SPCA serving Erie County

City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Second Chance Sheltering Network Inc.

Tabby Town Cat Adoption Center

Ten Lives Club Inc. 

The SPCA Serving Alleghany County 

Chautauqua County Humane Society 

Pixie Mamas Rescue

Buddy's Second Chance Rescue

Niagara SPCA  

Messinger Woods Wildlife

Joyful Rescues

Related Articles

In Other News

Lewiston Police officer rescues dog from Bond Lake