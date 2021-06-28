New York Beer Project expanding to Southtowns — and way further south

An Orchard Park location is in the works as well as a location in Winter Park, Florida.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The New York Beer Project is expanding again with plans for two more locations, including one in Orchard Park and another a bit further south.

A location in Winter Park, Fla., an Orlando suburb, has been under development since early 2020 and is projected to open in March. It’s part of a $49 million retail center called the Mark at Horizon West, a project by Florida developer Unicorp National Developments Inc.

That will be followed in 2023 with the Orchard Park site — NYBP-OP — at Sterling Park on a nine-acre wooded parcel off Windward Road off Route 219, about a mile away from Highmark Stadium. Other companies in the park include Mentholatum, Bryant & Stratton College and several medical offices.