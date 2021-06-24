Chiavetta's, Weidner's and Master's say the barbecue business is on fire

The barbecue industry enjoyed a banner year as pop-ups and drive-through dinners became the new norm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The chicken barbecue fundraiser is a regional favorite for schools, churches and corporate picnics. The pandemic shut down all of those. Next to go were weddings, catered events, Erie County Fair and large summer festivals.

“It was wild, but we had a really strong year last year. We actually saw a lot of growth,” said Kathleen Chiavetta, director of business development at the fourth-generation family business, launched in 1954.