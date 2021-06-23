x
Regular health inspections are back for Erie County restaurants

Erie County restaurants could receive a visit from a county health and safety inspector sometime soon as Covid-19 infection rates continue to decline.
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County restaurants could receive a visit from a county health and safety inspector sometime soon as Covid-19 infection rates continue to decline.

The Erie County Department of Health in recent weeks resumed its routine inspection schedule; the practice had been on hold during the pandemic, when efforts focused primarily on safety/sanitary code and Covid-related complaints.

This week, the county reported 45 new Covid cases for the week ending June 19, a 59% decrease from the previous week and the lowest recorded weekly total since the start of the pandemic.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.  

