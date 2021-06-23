Regular health inspections are back for Erie County restaurants

Erie County restaurants could receive a visit from a county health and safety inspector sometime soon as Covid-19 infection rates continue to decline.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County restaurants could receive a visit from a county health and safety inspector sometime soon as Covid-19 infection rates continue to decline.

The Erie County Department of Health in recent weeks resumed its routine inspection schedule; the practice had been on hold during the pandemic, when efforts focused primarily on safety/sanitary code and Covid-related complaints.