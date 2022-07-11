Erie County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance in finding suspect who shot family pet

BOSTON, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect or suspects who shot a cat last month in the Town of Boston.
According to deputies, a family's cat, Chase, was shot with a pellet gun on June 28. Chase is an indoor/outdoor cat that was adopted by the founder of Ten Lives Club, Marie Edwards.
Chase received care from the Ten Lives Club vet, as well as the Village Vet in Hamburg and was able to finish recovering at home.
The sheriff's officer reports that deputies have spoken with multiple people and have exhausted all potential leads. They are now turning to the public to help identify a suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to case number 22-046625.