Erie County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance in finding suspect who shot family pet

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says that all potential leads they had have been exhausted.

BOSTON, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect or suspects who shot a cat last month in the Town of Boston.

According to deputies, a family's cat, Chase, was shot with a pellet gun on June 28. Chase is an indoor/outdoor cat that was adopted by the founder of Ten Lives Club, Marie Edwards.

Chase received care from the Ten Lives Club vet, as well as the Village Vet in Hamburg and was able to finish recovering at home.

We didn’t think we would see anything but compassion on this post, but we were wrong. Chase was a feral cat that came to... Posted by Ten Lives Club on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The sheriff's officer reports that deputies have spoken with multiple people and have exhausted all potential leads. They are now turning to the public to help identify a suspect or suspects.