SPCA Serving Erie County getting $25K grant from nonprofit Petco Love

The grant will be celebrated Thursday at the West Seneca Petco on Orchard Park Road.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Animals at the SPCA Serving Erie County will benefit as a result of a sizeable grant investment from the nonprofit Petco Love.

The SPCA is being awarded $25,000 to continue its lifesaving work.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit founded in 1999. Since that time it has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.

"Our investment in the SPCA Serving Erie County is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized," said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

"Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets."

The SPCA Serving Erie County will celebrate the grant at 2 p.m. this Thursday, July 21, at the West Seneca Petco located on Orchard Park Road.