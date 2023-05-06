Dareious Akbar request to be released denied in court

In court Monday morning, Akbar's attorney requested for him to be released. He was denied.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Dareious Akbar,19, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and criminal possession of stolen property in connection with hitting a Town of Tonawanda police officer, according to the Town of Tonawanda.

Town of Tonawanda Police said the hit-and-run case, is tied to a stolen vehicle that seriously injured one of its police officers Monday night. Akbar faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault for the incident. In court Monday morning, Akbar's attorney requested for him to be released. He was denied.

"Prosecutors are required to provide us with discovery materials over the next 20 days or so. We will start reviewing that. We'll begin conversations on what this case is really about," says Attorney Auricchio.

One reason the judge denied Akbar's bail was because of charges he faces in another court.

Akbar is due in Lackawanna City Court Tuesday morning on a charge of menacing in the second degree with a weapon.

The attorney in the Tonawanda case had nothing to say about the charges in Lackawanna. A different attorney will represent Akbar Tuesday.

Instead, Attorney James Auricchio told Channel 2 he will focus on the Tonawanda charges.

"I don't have any evidence. My client doesn't have any evidence at this point. So we need to look at that evidence and make smart decisions. My client is presumed innocent. He's entitled to his day in court," says Attorney Auricchio.

Tonawanda Police arrested a second person Friday. Mariah Pietrangeli, 19, was a passenger in the stolen car police said Akbar used to drag Officer Piatek. She was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle but was released due to her charges not being eligible for bail.