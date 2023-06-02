Second arrest in Parkside incident

Officials say 19-year-old Mariah Pietrangeli of Lewiston was a passenger in the stolen Kia.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police say a second person is facing charges for an incident Monday night, that lead to an officer being critically injured.

Officials say 19-year-old Mariah Pietrangeli of Lewiston was a passenger in the stolen Kia, that fled that traffic stop, dragging and injuring Officer David Piatek.

Pietrangeli is charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree. She was arraigned Friday night, and released due to both charges not being eligible for bail. Her next court appearance is June 26, 2023.

Earlier this week, 19-year-old Dareious Akbar was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and criminal possession of stolen property in connection with hitting the Town of Tonawanda police officer, according to the Town of Tonawanda.

Akbar had three pending cases against him including one for which he was about to be sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing a car in Buffalo back in October. The two other cases in Amherst and Lackawanna, and the one in Buffalo all didn't qualify for bail hence why Akbar was on the road Monday night.