New Elmwood Summerfest coming this July

The Beer Keep, Jack Rabbit, and Breezy Burrito Bar are holding the festival to celebrate all things summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A few Elmwood Village restaurants announced on Monday they are bringing a new festival to the neighborhood this summer.

The Beer Keep, Jack Rabbit, and Breezy Burrito Bar announced the first Elmwood Summerfest to celebrate all things summer on Saturday, June 26.

"One of the many wonderful things about the Elmwood Village is its overwhelming sense of surprise - surprise at what you see coming down the street or around a corner, something you missed on a previous visit," said Cory Muscato, owner/operator at The Beer Keep. "It's that sense of endless possibility that we invite people to come experience at the first Elmwood Summerfest."

The festival will be located in the middle of Elmwood Avenue, with a stage for performers, Genesee Brewing beer tent, a Live Art installation, and a Buffalo Eats Hot Dog Eating Competition.

Music acts include artists from Buffalo and Rochester: Sideways, Witty Tarbox, Farrow, Grosh, American Nosebleed, Folkfaces, Well Worn Boot, Johnny Hart and the Mess, and Kevin Sampson and the Night Shift to name a few.

“Music has been a cornerstone of Jack Rabbit since our initial idea phase. Expanding that outside of our walls has been a top priority since day one,” says Josh Mullin, Owner/Operator of Jack Rabbit. “We’re super excited to be working with our best buds, and neighbors, to bring this amazing event directly to the street.”

There will also be a VIP option for the festival where pass holders will get exclusive access to The Beer Keep, Jack Rabbit, and Breezy Burrito Bar VIP areas.

Festival gates open at noon. General admission tickets cost $25 in advance and a limited number of VIP passes are available for $50.