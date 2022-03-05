Taste of Buffalo 2022 dates set

The 39th annual event will be Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The dates have been set for yet another Buffalo summer staple.

On Tuesday, organizers of Taste of Buffalo announced when vendors will be lining up along Niagara Square and beyond. The 39th annual event will be Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The festival will be on Delaware Avenue starting at Chippewa Street and continuing into Niagara Square again.

Organizers say admission is free, but you need to buy tickets in order to get food and drinks. You can also buy presale food ticket vouchers at Tops starting next month, but you can also buy tickets at the Ticket Tent during the event.

There will be tents from restaurants, local wines, craft beers, food trucks, live music and so much more. The Taste of Fun KidZone will also return this year, as well as the in-person Culinary Stage.