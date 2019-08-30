BUFFALO, N.Y. — The co-founder of Buffalo Riverworks is planning a new project just down the road from his other property. Doug Swift plans to turn the newly purchased seven-acre lot into an entertainment destination.

Swift purchased the land on Thursday from the GW Burnett Trucking Company. He said he plans on building a riverside destination that will attract people to the area, similar to how Canalside currently operates.

Swift described the project as a sports entertainment complex, and said he plans to develop that area by the water by installing docks so that people could access the property directly from the river.

"It's gonna be indoor and outdoor activities," Swift said. "Obviously the summer months, the river will be open for boating traffic. That might not be so year-round but we're looking to take advantage of everything we've got down here."

Swift did not elaborate more than this, but he did say he intended to release more information about the project in the coming weeks. When asked how long he thought the project would take, Swift told 2 On Your Side he thinks it will take 24 to 30 weeks to complete.

