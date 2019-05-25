BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Totally Buffalo Festival is back for a third time this year, and it's bigger than before with all new activities and games.

The Festival features more than 75 vendors selling Buffalo-themed signs, shirts, towels, jewelry, and more.

The festival also has live music performances by Western New York-based musicians playing every genre from R&B to Latin music.

The Festival is happening on Saturday, May 25th and Sunday, May 26th at Buffalo Riverworks at 359 Ganson Street. It runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

A portion of the proceeds goes towards Totally Buffalo's Hope for the Holidays.

Admission is $5 at the door. Children under the age of 5 are free.