Neighbors to 3-year-old dog attack victim speak out

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A neighbor who asked us to keep her identity private says she was home Wednesday morning when she heard the screams.

"I heard barking at one point, and I heard a child scream. I wasn't sure where it had come from," the neighbor said.

She continued, "Then I had seen shortly after all of the emergency crew."

That's when she realized the screams came from a 3-year-old girl who Niagara County Sheriff's deputies say was mauled by four American Bullys. The neighbor says she's been a prisoner in her own home since the family with the dogs moved in last year.

"I tried to reach out for help and was told there wasn't much they could do about it," the neighbor said.

Channel 2 tried to contact the family but nobody was home. Oishei Children's Hospital says the toddler is in critical condition.

The Niagara County SPCA took custody of the dogs and issued a statement to "express the importance of responsible, adult supervision and management of dogs living with or around children at all times."

According to data from the American Veterinary Medical Association, 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year. Most of the bite victims are children.

Abby Rogers and Kimberly Kocol train dogs at K9 Connections.

"Body language. Learning not only body language overall but their own dog's specific body language. There are a lot of different things that go into comfortable dogs and uncomfortable dogs. Socialization is important. The way you raise them is important," Rogers said.