Child attacked by multiple dogs in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being attacked by numerous dogs in Lockport.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they received a 911 call that the child was being attacked by the family's dogs at a home on Glendale Drive around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies and EMS personnel arrived on scene and provided first aid to the child. The child was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, where she is in critical condition.

The SPCA of Niagara took possession of the dogs.

The sheriff's department is still investigating.