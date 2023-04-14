Erie County SPCA Canine Wellness Clinic to provide vaccines and other services

These wellness clinics will provide free rabies and distemper vaccines for dogs among other services.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are looking to update your dog's vaccines, the Erie County SPCA is holding a couple wellness clinics this spring.

These wellness clinics will provide free rabies and distemper vaccines for dogs. Dogs will also be able to be microchipped for free, get free flea and tick medicine, and free pet supplies.

An optional lepto vaccine will be available for $10 in cash only.

The events will take place Tuesday, April 18 and Tuesday, May 9 starting at 10 a.m. at The Broadway Market. No appointments are necessary. There are limited supplies available, so the event is first come, first served. Staff will be on site until 2 p.m. if all spots have not been taken.