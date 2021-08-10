Catholic Health and Eastern Niagara Health System receive $18 million for new hospital

The money from the state will help fund an emergency and acute care hospital in Lockport.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Catholic Health and Eastern Niagara Health System have been given $18 million from the New York State Department of Health to help fund a new hospital in the Town of Lockport.

Last October, Catholic Health announced a plan to build a 60,000 square-foot hospital off S. Transit Road between Shimer Drive and Ruhlmann Road in Lockport. According to Catholic Health, the new Lockport Memorial Hospital will become a campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital.

“This funding will support the continued access to vital public health services and the redesign of the healthcare delivery system into a sustainable model for the long-term, while assisting to provide financial stability during this transformation,” said Mark A. Sullivan, president & CEO of Catholic Health.

Catholic Health and Eastern Niagara Hospital have entered into a management agreement, and as such, Eastern Niagara Hospital will remain open until the new hospital is built.

The new hospital, which is estimated to open in 2023, will be a one-story "neighborhood hospital" with emergency, inpatient, imaging and laboratory services in addition to primary care, women's health and specialty medical practices.