National Voter Registration Day tomorrow

This Tuesday, September 19 is National Voter Registration Day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the League of Women Voters Buffalo-Niagara will be hosting the opportunity for people to visit 5 sites across WNY to assist those new voters who want to register or those who need help updating their current registration. 

Those 5 sites people can go to for registration are

  • Tonawanda City hall 10am - 2pm
  • Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo 12:30pm - 3pm
  • Buffalo & Erie County Central Library 11am - 3pm 
  • Independant Health Family Branch YMCA 9am - 11am and 5pm - 7pm
  • SUNY Buffalo State Butler Library 11am - 11pm

This is an opportunity to make sure everyone checks their voter registration status before the next election and gets the help they need.

Celebrate #NationalVoterRegistrationDay with us on September 19th! Here’s where to find us! Help us get #VoteReady

Posted by League of Women Voters of Buffalo/Niagara, Inc. on Thursday, September 14, 2023

To learn more visit www.lwvbn.org

