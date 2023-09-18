National Voter Registration Day tomorrow

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the League of Women Voters Buffalo-Niagara will be hosting the opportunity for people to visit 5 sites across WNY to assist those new voters who want to register or those who need help updating their current registration.
Those 5 sites people can go to for registration are
- Tonawanda City hall 10am - 2pm
- Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo 12:30pm - 3pm
- Buffalo & Erie County Central Library 11am - 3pm
- Independant Health Family Branch YMCA 9am - 11am and 5pm - 7pm
- SUNY Buffalo State Butler Library 11am - 11pm
This is an opportunity to make sure everyone checks their voter registration status before the next election and gets the help they need.
To learn more visit www.lwvbn.org