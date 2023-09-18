Hit and run driver search in Niagara Falls

The driver has been identified as a 31-year-old woman, but neither she or her vehicle has been located.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police continue to look for a driver involved in a hit-and-run involving several pedestrians.

Police responded to the area of 22nd Street and Pierce Arrow on Sunday, where six people involved in a dispute were gathered on a sidewalk.

According to police, one of those people got into a white 2011 Chevy Tahoe and intentionally drove up on the sidewalk and into the group of pedestrians.

A 16-year-old boy and 52-year-old woman were among those hit. They were taken to ECMC after each suffered serious leg injuries. Police said those injuries were non-life threatening and both victims are now in stable condition.

Two other people also reported minor injuries but were not treated at the time of the incident.

The driver has been identified as a 31-year-old woman, but neither she or her vehicle has yet to be located.