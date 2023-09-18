North Tonawanda Haunted Halloween Market

The perfect Halloween shopping opportunity will be coming to North Tonawanda.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Looking to stock up on all things Halloween this Fall? A North Tonawanda events center has you covered.

The Greenhouse Events Center that hosted the popular Bills themed market is returning with a limited time seasonal Halloween shopping opportunity. There will be over 50 spooky vendors selling a mix of both Fall and Halloween gifts, decor, candy, and more.

The market will begin on October 13 and go until October 15 from 10am - 5pm. Admission for the market is free for all attending.

Come if you dare but Beware! The North Tonawanda Haunted Market will feature over 50 Spooky Vendors selling a mix of... Posted by Greenhouse Events Center on Wednesday, September 13, 2023