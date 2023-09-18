x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

North Tonawanda Haunted Halloween Market

The perfect Halloween shopping opportunity will be coming to North Tonawanda.
Credit: Lukas Gojda - stock.adobe.com

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Looking to stock up on all things Halloween this Fall? A North Tonawanda events center has you covered. 

The Greenhouse Events Center that hosted the popular Bills themed market is returning with a limited time seasonal Halloween shopping opportunity. There will be over 50 spooky vendors selling a mix of both Fall and Halloween gifts, decor, candy, and more.

The market will begin on October 13 and go until October 15 from 10am - 5pm. Admission for the market is free for all attending. 

Come if you dare but Beware! The North Tonawanda Haunted Market will feature over 50 Spooky Vendors selling a mix of...

Posted by Greenhouse Events Center on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

To learn more people can visit the event centers Facebook page here

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Storm Team 2's Patrick Hammer has your full Midday forecast

Before You Leave, Check This Out