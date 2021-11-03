NTSB issues preliminary report on November plane crash near Jamestown airport

Investigators say the pilot mentioned snow and turbulence not long before the plane went down, near the Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Transportation Safety Board came out with its preliminary report on the deadly plane crash near Jamestown back in November.

Pilot Alan Fuller and two passengers, Valerie Holmes and Linda Edwards, died in that crash, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say that Fuller mentioned snow and turbulence not long before the plane went down, near the Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport.

Sheriff Jim Quattrone said the pilot, his sister, and a family friend lost contact with air traffic controllers at 5:47 p.m. Its last known location was just east of the airport.

They say Fuller's flight instructor talked with him over the phone about avoiding ice because of the weather conditions there.