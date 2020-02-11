Police, fire agencies search for missing plane at Jamestown airport

Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirmed Sunday night that there was a search for a plane at the Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Several police and fire agencies are searching for a missing plane near the Jamestown airport, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The weather may have played a factor. Jamestown was experiencing wind gusts around 25 to 30 knots with light to moderate snow falling on Sunday night. A Winter Weather Advisory and a Wind Advisory were both in effect.