National, local blood supply remains at a critically low level

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Memorial Day around the corner, ConnectLife is urging anyone who is eligible to donate blood.

According to ConnectLife, the local and national blood supply is still at a critically low level as the nation enters "trauma season." Statistically, emergency rooms and trauma centers are busiest between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

From May 28 to May 31 anyone who donates blood at a ConnectLife Neighborhood Blood Donation Center could win tickets to a major league baseball game. Those who donate will be entered to win one of two pairs of tickets to a baseball game at Sahlen Field on June 16.

ConnectLife is the main supplier of blood in Western New York, supplying blood to Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.