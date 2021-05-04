Blood donors needed: ConnectLife declares blood emergency

ConnectLife says it has less than a one-day supply of type O blood and a two day supply for other blood types.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ConnectLife is in dire need of blood donations.

The organization declared a blood emergency on Tuesday, saying it has less than a one-day supply of type O blood and a two day supply for other blood types.

ConnectLife says- over the past few weeks there has been a 20 percent increase in "hospital utilization of blood due to traumas and surgeries," bringing the local and national blood supply to a dangerously low level.

“Blood collection cannot keep pace with the rate at which our local hospitals are using blood across WNY,” said Mark J. Simon, President and CEO of ConnectLife. “Throughout the pandemic we have struggled to maintain a safe supply level, and continue to appeal to the community that they must prioritize donating blood to help save patients’ lives.”

🩸@weconnectlife has declared a blood emergency based on high demand from traumas and surgeries & low supply.

According to @CDCgov, COVID-19 vaccines in use do not interfere w/ blood donation - there is no waiting period. Make an appt. at (716) 529-4270.

🆎🅰️🅱️🅾️ pic.twitter.com/BKyaJdaJxm — Erie County Department of Health 😷 (@ECDOH) May 4, 2021

ConnectLife is the main supplier of blood in Western New York, supplying blood to Kaleida Health, ECMC, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.