Blood supply still at a critical level in Western New York

Despite an outpouring of community support over the past few days, ConnectLife says the blood supply remains at a critical level.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this week ConnectLife declared a blood emergency, saying it was in dire need of blood donations.

Despite an outpouring of community support over the past few days, ConnectLife says the blood supply remains at a critical level. On Friday, ConnectLife said it had less than a one-day supply of type O blood, and a two-day supply for all other blood types.

"It is vital that all who are eligible to donate, and those who have ever thought about donating, consider giving now for local patients in need," ConnectLife said in a press release.

ConnectLife is the main supplier of blood in Western New York, supplying 70 percent of blood in Western New York. ConnectLife supplies blood to Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.

"More than ever now is a good time to consider donating," said Dr. Kathryn Bass, pediatric surgeon and director of the Level I Pediatric Trauma Center at Oishei Children’s Hospital. "Type O is the universal blood donor, and it is what we reach for in trauma situations."

ConnectLife is currently accepting walk-ins for blood donations. Click here to see if a blood drive is being held in your area. You can also call (716) 529-4270 to make an appointment.