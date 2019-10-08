Nate McMurray announced on Twitter and his campaign website Saturday morning that he is running once again for the NY-27 congressional seat.

McMurray is the first Democrat to announce his candidacy. Two Republicans have also announced their bid for the seat, Beth Parlato and State Senator Chris Jacobs. Current Rep. Chris Collins has not officially decided whether he will run.

"Well there were other opportunities for me," McMurray said. "I looked at different things from a professional standpoint and also from a public service standpoint, and I thought this is the race I am most passionate about. It's something I just feel fire to get back in it."

The former Grand Island town supervisor ran against Collins and lost last November. McMurray was about 1,400 votes short in his upset bid.

McMurray told 2 On Your Side in February that he would not run for re-election for the town supervisor position, saying he could not commit to four more years in that office.

2 On Your Side's Steve Brown asked McMurray about trying again, "Is it because you were close last time?"

McMurray responded, "That's certainly a part of it. We certainly have a lot of support in NY-27, and you want to finish what you started. But it's also about the man I am still against, which is Mr. Collins. I was hoping he would go away, and we would be beyond this by now, but he is clinging to his position, and I think he needs opposition from all sides."

Two weeks ago, Collins told 2 On Your Side that he will likely decide by the end of the year whether to seek another two-year term in the House of Representatives.

Collins recently donated $500,000 of his own money to his campaign. He said donations have been harder to come by since his indictment last August on federal insider trading charges.

Earlier this week, three securities fraud charges were dropped against Collins and his son, Cameron. He still faces counts related to wire and securities fraud, along with charges of conspiracy and lying to the FBI. His trial is scheduled for February.

RELATED: Rep. Chris Collins likely to decide by year’s end whether to seek re-election

RELATED: Nate McMurray will not run for re-election for Grand Island supervisor

RELATED: McMurray issues statement about election results