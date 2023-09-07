Music is Art Festival on Saturday

Music Is Art will feature more than 250 bands on 27 stages. There will be art installations and live art, along with food, drinks, DJs, and a kids village.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several bands will be performing this Saturday for the Music Is Art Festival.

This year's event will be held on Saturday, September 9. It starts at 11 a.m. and will go until 1 a.m. Sunday. The festival is being held at Buffalo RiverWorks and in the River Fest Park neighborhood.

Music Is Art will feature more than 250 bands on 27 stages. There will be art installations and live art, along with food, drinks, DJs, and a kids village.

Here is the list of bands performing, as well as a schedule of performances. https://www.musicisart.org/2023schedule

Buffalo Police say Ganson Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Those going to the festival are encouraged to use the surface parking lots along Perry Street. Shuttle Buses will be provided. Unless attending the festival, folks are urged to avoid the area due to the large crowds expected.

Music is Art is a non-profit organization founded by GooGoo Dolls bassist and Buffalo native Robby Takac. They work to bring music to communities.