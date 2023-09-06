Music Is Art returns September 9; organizers announce details

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Festival organizers have announced plans for Music Is Art.
This year's event will be held on Saturday, September 9. It starts at 11 a.m. and will go until 1 a.m. Sunday. The festival is being held at Buffalo RiverWorks and in the River Fest Park neighborhood.
Music Is Art will feature more than 250 bands on 27 stages. There will be art installations and live art, along with food, drinks, DJs, and a kids village.
There are also a number of upcoming events hosted/sponsored by Music Is Art:
Sunday, June 11, 12-2 p.m.: Instrument Drive @ Niawanda Park
Wednesday, June 14, 7 p.m.: Alliance Happy Hour @ Jack Rabbit
Wednesday, June 14, 8:30-11 p.m.: Alliance Showcase @ Jack Rabbit feat. TK Lipps and tuesday nite
Thursday, June 15, 7:30-11 p.m.: Alliance Open Mic @ Days Park Tavern, hosted by Devin Mullen
Friday, June 16, 6-9 p.m.: Party on the Portico @ The Buffalo History Museum feat. Sunday Reign and tuesday nite
Monday, June 26, 7-10 p.m.: Songwriter Peer Group @ MiA HQ (510 Franklin), hosted by Sara Elizabeth
Thursday, June 29, 6-10 p.m.: MiA Festival Studio Fundraiser @ 510 Franklin, hosted by Robby Takac