Music Is Art returns September 9; organizers announce details

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Festival organizers have announced plans for Music Is Art.

This year's event will be held on Saturday, September 9. It starts at 11 a.m. and will go until 1 a.m. Sunday. The festival is being held at Buffalo RiverWorks and in the River Fest Park neighborhood.

Music Is Art will feature more than 250 bands on 27 stages. There will be art installations and live art, along with food, drinks, DJs, and a kids village.

There are also a number of upcoming events hosted/sponsored by Music Is Art: