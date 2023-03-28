Pixies, Modest Mouse coming Artpark this summer

Modest Mouse will be returning to the Lockport venue.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Artpark summer music series fans have a returning band performing on their 2023 tour. Grammy-nominated rock band Modest Mouse will be returning with Pixies and special guest Cat Power.

The bands will take the stage on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.

Modest Mouse fronted by Isaac Brock is best known for like “Float On” and “Lampshades on Fire.” The band released their seventh album in the summer of 2021.

Pixies released their 8th studio album "Doggerel" back in September.

Tickets for their concert will be $69.50 for front of stage (standing only), $39.50 for general admission (no carry-in chairs, blankets are permitted) and $85 for reserved seating (chair provided).

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday. Head to the Artpark website for tickets and for more details.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Artpark box office, which is open Fridays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Other performances at Artpark include:

The Avett Brothers (May 21)

Mt. Joy (May 25)

Noah Kahan (May 26)

STYX (June 2)

Rainbow Kitten Surprise (June 7)

Buddy Guy (June 10)

Young The Giant w/ Milky Chance (June 13)

Ben Folds (June 16)

Michael Franti & Spearhead (June 21)

My Morning Jacket (June 26)

The Australian Pink Floyd Show (June 28)

Tori Amos (July 8)

Barenaked Ladies (July 11)

Lauren Daigle (July 14)

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles (July 16)

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit (August 5)

Parker McCollum (August 17)

Alvvays & Alex G. (September 1)